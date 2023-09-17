Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

TDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $415.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.