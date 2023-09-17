Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

