Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 215,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of INMU stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

