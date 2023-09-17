Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

CTVA stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.