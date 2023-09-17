Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

DIS stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

