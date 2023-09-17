Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.61. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

