Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 655,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,383,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 221,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

