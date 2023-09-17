Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

