Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

