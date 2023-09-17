Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.