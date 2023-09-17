Telemus Capital LLC Sells 18,032 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 25,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.97 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.