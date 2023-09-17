Telemus Capital LLC Sells 251 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $157.84 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 4,000 ($50.06) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.54) to GBX 2,950 ($36.92) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.07) to GBX 4,440 ($55.56) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.