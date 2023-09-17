Telemus Capital LLC Sells 279 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,168.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,242.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,355.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

