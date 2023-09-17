Telemus Capital LLC Sells 893 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $96.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

