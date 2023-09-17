Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after purchasing an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE MCO opened at $341.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,543. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

