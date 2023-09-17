Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading 21.1% Higher

Shares of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) rose 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 85,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 97,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

Featured Stories

