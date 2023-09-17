Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading 21.1% Higher

Shares of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) rose 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 85,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 97,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.
Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile
Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Fintech Group
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is Put Option Volume?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.