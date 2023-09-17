Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives $16.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -1.00. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

