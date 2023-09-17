Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,955,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.