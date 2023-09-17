Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.88

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.88 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.29). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 23.10 ($0.29), with a volume of 232 shares traded.

Thalassa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.91.

About Thalassa

(Get Free Report)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.