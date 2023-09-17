The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on BKGFY

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.