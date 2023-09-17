The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

