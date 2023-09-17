The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $292.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.11.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.34.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.