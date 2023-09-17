The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $283.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.83 and a 200-day moving average of $271.34. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

