The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.54. 3,063,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,045. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

