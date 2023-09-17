The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target to $10.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAM. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

AMAM opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

