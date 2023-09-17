The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $216.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $222.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $175.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

