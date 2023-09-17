The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

