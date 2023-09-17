The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

