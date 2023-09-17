The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 216,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Walt Disney by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

