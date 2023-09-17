The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $45,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,581 shares of company stock valued at $690,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

