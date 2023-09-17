Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.95

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.95 and traded as high as $27.95. Thermon Group shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 245,505 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $929.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

