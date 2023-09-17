Thomasville National Bank Buys 2,210 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

