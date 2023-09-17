Thomasville National Bank Purchases 2,373 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

