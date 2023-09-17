Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 611.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 293,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 252,549 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 126,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

