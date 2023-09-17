Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 264.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $154.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

