Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 74,448 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.29, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

