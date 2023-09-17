Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

CSCO opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

