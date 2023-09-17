Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after acquiring an additional 106,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after acquiring an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

