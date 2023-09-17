Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 775 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 942,834.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 659,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pool by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pool by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Pool by 240.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after buying an additional 215,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $350.10 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

