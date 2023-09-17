Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $3,146,439. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $409.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.69. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.35 and a 52 week high of $424.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

