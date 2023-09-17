Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

