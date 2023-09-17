Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 96,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.