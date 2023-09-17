Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Pure Storage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 396,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 188,801 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,812.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,305.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,307. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

