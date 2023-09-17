TL Private Wealth Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TL Private Wealth reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.2% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.56 and its 200 day moving average is $438.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

