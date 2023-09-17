Toncoin Price Up 40% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.37 billion and approximately $78.77 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00009221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.86 or 1.00010729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.36386877 USD and is up 12.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $80,568,226.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

