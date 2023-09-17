Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MODG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

