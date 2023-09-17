Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 521 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after buying an additional 299,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.14. 6,062,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.