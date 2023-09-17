Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,383,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.78. 2,941,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

