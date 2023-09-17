Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,964,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Shares of APD traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.11. 1,354,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.36 and a 200-day moving average of $287.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

