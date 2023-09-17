Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

